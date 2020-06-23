June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 707 inspections, one fine

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police carried out 707 inspections of premises in the last 24 hours, booking one of them for violating coronavirus restrictions.

A Nicosia business was fined €500 because the manager was not wearing gloves and a mask, while there were also no antiseptics in the area.

In Nicosia 14 bars, restaurants and other public places were inspected, in Limassol 55, in Larnaca 308, in Paphos 124, in Famagusta 54 and in the Morphou district 152.



