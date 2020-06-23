June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ministry sets up committee to look into special arrivals permits

By Evie Andreou0174

The interior ministry on Tuesday said it has set up a special committee to look into applications for special entry permits for people coming from countries not included in categories A and B.

Eligible to seek special permits are first-degree relatives of people legally residing in the Republic and / or financially active in the Republic.

This also concerns people, regardless of nationality, whose arrival in the Republic is necessary for purposes of public works or for other professional obligations.

After obtaining a special permit from the committee, these persons must also secure the CyprusFlightPass via the online electronic platform.

The ministry pointed out, however, that all immigration formalities remain in place.

“For example, if a visa to enter the Republic or an entry and work permit, and so forth are required, they must be obtained from the competent authorities of the Republic,” the ministry said.

It called on people wishing to come to Cyprus “to take all necessary steps in a timely manner to secure all required approvals and permits.”

Applications for a special permit from the committee must be sent to: [email protected].

The two categories of countries deemed safer to receive visitors are:

Category A: Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, South Korea.

Category B: Belgium, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Jordan, Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Romania, United Arab Emirates.

The lists are being constantly updated based on the epidemiological outlook in each of these countries.



