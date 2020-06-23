June 23, 2020

Coronavirus: Ten people limit on gatherings to be lifted Wednesday

By Peter Michael091

The ten-person limit at social gatherings will be lifted as of Wednesday, the health ministry reiterated on Tuesday, increasing the numbers to 75 people at indoor gatherings and 150 at outdoor gatherings.

Last week, the ministry decided to lift the ten-person limit at weddings, christenings, concerts, festivals, private get-togethers and any other kind of assembly, introduced as one of the coronavirus protocols.

The ministry added simultaneous indoor and outdoor gatherings were not allowed.

Originally, the plan was for 50 people to be allowed indoors and 100 people outdoors, but considering the latest positive epidemiological data, the ministry decided to increase the number.



