June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two new cases announced on Tuesday

By Peter Michael0488

Two new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total to 990.

Earlier, the ministry said it was funding 10,000 more PCR tests to be carried out on employees who returned to work during the second and third phases of lifting coronavirus measures.

The programme started on June 15 and will be completed on July 12, the ministry said.

Workers to be tested include employees from hotels and resorts. Mall employees, department store employees and retail business employees will also be tested as will workers from cinemas and theatres.

The ministry will also test athletes, and athletic groups and clubs.  There will also be testing done on workers at gyms, dance schools, and people practicing other sports, including martial arts.



