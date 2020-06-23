June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot FM’s visit is important, Israeli counterpart says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides` visit to Israel Tuesday is short but important and will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a post on Twitter.

Ashkenazi shared a photo of him welcoming Christodoulides` at Ben Gurion airport, in Tel Aviv, where the Cypriot FM arrived on a Cyprus Air Force helicopter.

“Welcome to Israel Cypriot FM Christodoulides. Happy to host you on your short but important visit that will further strengthen bilateral relations. Looking forward to discuss with you increased cooperation in the economic, security and strategic realms,” Ashkenazi said in his post.

During their tete-a-tete meeting, as well as in the framework of extended consultations, the two ministers are expected to review Cyprus-Israeli relations and discuss trilateral cooperation with Greece and ways to develop and expand it. They will also exchange views on regional issues, with emphasis on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, the press release noted.

Due to the general situation concerning the Covid-19 pandemic and the protection measures taken, the meeting is taking place at Ben Gurion airport.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

