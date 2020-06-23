June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Tennis

Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19

By Reuters News Service02
Novak Djokovic, who took the coronavirus test on Monday after returning to Belgrade from the Croatia leg of the Adria Tour, has returned a positive result

Novak Djokovic, the men’s world number one tennis player, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serbian said in a statement on Tuesday.

Croatia’s Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.



