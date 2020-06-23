June 23, 2020

Dog beaches not only for canines (with video)

Several horse owners like to take their animals to the sea early in the morning for exercise and help them recover from injuries, they said on Tuesday.

According to horse-farm owner Iacovos Ttofis from Lymbia, all horses can go to sea for a swim, especially those with leg problems since the sea water is beneficial for them just like humans.

He brings his two racehorses to the dog beach in the Meneou area twice or three times per week to swim and exercise.

“My horses had a very serious problem with their legs,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.

He added that horses can swim in deep waters but only for five minutes because they may encounter problems if they are in deeper waters for longer periods.

Ttofis said that exercising at sea has helped improve the health of the horses who will start racing again towards the end of August.

He said that many people bring their horses to the dog beach in question for exercise early in the morning.

Ttofi said dogs and horses usually coexist harmoniously at the beach, but some dogs might bark at them.

According to Ttofi, who has been taking his horses to the Meneou beach for six years, “when horses have  problems, they must be taken for a swim in the sea, just like humans do.”

 



