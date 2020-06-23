June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Emergency meeting to avert nurses strike

By Staff Reporter00
Nurses strike over pay in 2015. The government finally gave in on Friday

The state health services organisation (Okypy) and nurses’ unions are holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday in a bid to avert a 24-strike on Wednesday.

Nurses said the decision to strike was taken after Okypy was perceived as dragging its feet over the issue of personnel shortages in state facilities.

The serious understaffing is causing problems in terms of arranging the shifts schedule and summer holidays, the nurses said.

The unions did agree to a proposal by Okypy on hiring 100 nurses as a start within June but argue that by the time the decision is ratified by the organisation’s board, June will be over.

Okypy’s board is expected to convene on June 26 to discuss whether they agree or not with the decision to hire 100 more nurses.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cypriot FM’s visit is important, Israeli counterpart says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nicosia mayor says necessary to bolster police presence in old town

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: 707 inspections, one fine

Annette Chrysostomou

Taxi drivers on strike in Nicosia and Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Overcrowded beach bar in Paphos disturbing turtles

Bejay Browne

Our View: Supreme court must realise that it is not above criticism

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign