June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire burning out of control in Paphos district

By George Psyllides
File photo

Firefighters were battling a blaze in Paphos on Tuesday, which has so far burned a hectare of dry grass and wild vegetation.

The fire broke out in an area between the villages if Yiolou and Simou at around 1.20pm.

A large land force assisted by three water-dropping aircraft are trying to put out the blaze, which is burning in rough terrain under control.

Bulldozers are trying to open access for firefighters.



