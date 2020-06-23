Government complains to UN over Limnitis closure

The government has made representations to the UN over decisions taken by the Turkish Cypriot side on crossings, especially the fact that the checkpoint in Limnitis remains closed, director of the president’s press office, Victoras Papadopoulos said on Tuesday.

Kato Pyrgos residents, who were among the special groups allowed to cross as agreed by the two leaders last month, warned they would take decisive measures because Limnitis, where they cross to get to Nicosia, has not been opened by the Turkish Cypriot side.

Residents of the village but also those in Polis Chrysochous and Pomos, are now forced to wake up to catch a 3am bus from Kato Pyrgos to Nicosia so that they can get to work on time. When the Limnitis crossing was open, the buses were departing at 5am for Nicosia since the route is much shorter through the north.

Papadopoulos told the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday that the government had made representations to the UN about the issue noting that it was a humanitarian matter and concerned facilitating Greek Cypriots who need to travel to Nicosia.

“We are also in contact with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci’s office,” he said, adding the government was waiting to hear from them today.

“Depending on their responses, President Nicos Anastasiades, will make his decisions,” he said.

The Turkish Cypriot side on Monday opened five crossings; Ayios Dhometios, Zodia, Strovilia, Pergamos and Ledra Street, which remains closed on the Greek Cypriot side.

Kato Pyrgos community leader Nicos Cleanthous called on the government to take measures for the immediate opening of the Limnitis crossing by putting pressure on the Turkish Cypriot side, warning that residents would take measures themselves “to claim their rights.”

“Unfortunately, the daily hardship continues for residents who want to get to Nicosia but also the rest of free Cyprus,” Cleanthous told CNA.

He added that Tylliria residents were also using the Limnitis crossing to get to work and visit doctors in Nicosia and to transfer their produce during the summer period.

If the crossing remains closed, he said, it will also negatively affect the arrival of visitors to Kato Pyrgos and the other coastal areas of Tylliria during the summer months.

Cleanthous said the Turkish Cypriot side has not opened the Limnitis crossing “because it has nothing to gain from opening it.”

For head of the committee for the opening of the Pyrgos-Limnitis and Kokkina crossings, Andreas Karos, the Turkish Cypriot side’s decision on Limnitis “is unacceptable and vengeful.”

He said that that people who need to get to Nicosia daily, including university students, are now forced to spend six hours on the road, three hours each way, which is very tiring.

High school pupils also need to get to Astromeritis, Peristerona, Akaki and Kokkinotrimithia for afternoon, private tutoring, he said. All these areas are close to the Astromeritis-Zodia crossing. When the Limnitis crossing was open, they would cross from Pyrgos through there and exit to Astromeritis in the government-controlled areas through Zodia.

Karos also brought up the issue of the Kokkina crossing, a route which has been closed for 57 years, and which would greatly improve things for the Tylliria residents as regards movement, he said.

According to Karos, in the case of Kokkina, which is now a Turkish military area, it will mean simply opening up a road for people to drive through a fenced off area as people will not be able to stop for shopping, eating or any other activities.

In the meantime, the Turkish Cypriot ‘cabinet’ held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss their initial decision on allowing flights to the north from July 1 and especially Turkey, following strong reactions from society but also health professionals.





