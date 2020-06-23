June 23, 2020

Jo Malone London presents new limited edition collection

The new Jo Malone London collection comes to life in a secret garden, exploring the contrast between juicy citrus fruit and soft flowers floating on the surface of the water. The rejuvenating Yuja fruit matures in abundance on green trees, exuding an intoxicating aroma. The authentic water lily captures the essence of beauty like a true gem in a garden pond. It’s born in Spring and revealed through our own adventures.

These new colognes join the two other beloved instalments in the Blossoms collection, which themselves are now available again for a limited time. The Osmanthus Blossom expresses the binary character of this tiny white flower, with the sweetness of an apricot combined with intense, warm notes. The Silk Blossom cologne contains the aroma of a seductive bloom, an aroma which is irresistible to birds and butterflies.

The Orange Blossom, the hallmark floral scent of the house, comes to complete the collection with a Home Candle and a Diffuser in a special edition.

The aromas in this collection were designed so that they can be combined with each other and create a personal fragrance for the person who wears them. Jo Malone London recommends the following combinations:

Waterlily with English Pear & Freesia for a blossom-filled, delicious scent

Yuja with Wood Sage & Sea Salt for a vibrant, fresh scent

Osmanthus Blossom with Peony & Blush Suede for a playful and juicy scent

Ή Silk Blossom with Wild Bluebell for a revitalizing floral aroma

The full collection:

  • Yuja Cologne 30ml
  • Yuja Cologne 100ml
  • Waterlily Cologne 30ml
  • Waterlily Cologne 100m
  • Osmanthus Blossom Cologne 30ml
  • Osmanthus Blossom Cologne 100ml
  • Silk Blossom Cologne 100ml
  • Silk Blossom Cologne 30ml
  • Orange Blossom Home Candle 200g
  • Orange Blossom Diffuser 165ml

@JoMaloneLondon #BrilliantBlossoms



