June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Justice minister appointed attorney-general (updated)

By George Psyllides0225
Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides

President Nicos Anastasiades has appointed Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides as the new state attorney-general, it was announced on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Savvas Angelides was appointed deputy attorney-general.

The confirmation ceremony will be held on July 10.

Savvides replaces Costas Clerides.

In a written statement, Anastasiades also confirmed that former justice minister Ionas Nicolaou apparently had been his first choice but he had declined after the opposition expressed strong objections.

“The president wishes to express his warm thanks to former justice minister Ionas Nicolaou, who, taking into consideration the completely unfounded and unjustified objections expressed by opposition parties, and to safeguard the prestige of the institution of the president, he did not accept the offer to assume the position of attorney-general,” the statement said.

Details of the cabinet reshuffle will be announced this week, the statement said.

The president also appointed Stelios Papatheodorou as the new chief of police and Christos Mavris as deputy chief.

The confirmation ceremony will be held on July 1.

 

 

 

 



