June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Leicester held to goalless draw by Brighton

By Reuters News Service
Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu and Kasper Schmeichel touch arms with Brighton & Hove Albion's Mathew Ryan and Solly March after the match

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s first-half penalty save denied Brighton & Hove Albion a second win on the trot as the two teams played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Visitors Brighton, who beat Arsenal on Saturday, had the opportunity to take the lead after James Justin fouled Aaron Connolly in the box but Schmeichel guessed correctly and dived smartly to his right to deny Neal Maupay from the penalty spot.

Leicester appealed for a penalty when a cross in second-half stoppage time hit Lewis Dunk’s flailing arm but referee Lee Mason waved it away, a decision upheld by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The result was 15th-placed Brighton’s fourth consecutive away draw and pushed them six points clear of the relegation zone while Leicester remain in third place, four points clear of Chelsea in fourth.



