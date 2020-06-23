Man found guilty of rape two and half years ago

The Larnaca Criminal Court on Tuesday found a 23-year-old man guilty of raping a woman, also 23, almost two years ago in Oroklini.

The rape took place on October 1, 2018 during a party.

The woman, a foreign national who was in Cyprus as part of the Erasmus student exchange programme, reported her rape a few days after it took place.

She told police she had gone to a party organised for Erasmus students in Oroklini with a friend and met the defendant when she went to a nearby kiosk to buy beer.

They started talking and he asked her to follow him to the back of the kiosk, where he raped her. She told police she tried to stop him but he was too strong and she feared he might harm her more.

The court said in its findings that the defendant, after raping her, started crying, asking for her forgiveness and urging her not tell anyone what happened.

Though the court pointed out that the complainant did not weigh the risks and freely followed a complete stranger, she had the right to refuse sexual contact with him and had told him but he did not respect her wish.

After the rape, the young woman tried to locate the defendant with the help of a friend but could not.

A few days later she went to the Oroklini police station where she reported her rape and was examined by a doctor.

After the report, police found the defendant had filed for asylum just a day after the rape at the Larnaca immigration service.

An arrest warrant was issued and he was located and arrested in March 2019. He initially denied any involvement. A few days after his arrest the woman who reported the case returned to Cyprus and recognised the defendant as the person who raped her.

The man admitted to the rape.

His sentence will be announced on July 2.





