June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minister describes outgoing police chief as dedicated

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides on Tuesday said outgoing chief of police Kypros Michaelides has been one of his closest associates, adding he served the police force for more than four decades with dedication, responsibility, professionalism, dignity and honesty.

“In Michaelides, I met a renowned and experienced officer, who, taking over the leadership of the police at a very difficult time, responded to the obligations of the position entrusted to him by the President, and who has greatly contributed to the upgrading of the prestige and appreciation which police enjoy today from citizens,” he said.

“I also want to publicly express my thanks for his long-term contribution, as well as my satisfaction and gratitude for the close, honest and constructive cooperation throughout the last 13 months in the field of security and the fight against serious and organised crime, as well as in the management of all the issues that arose during this period in relation to the protection of public health.”

Michaelides, responding to the remarks, said he took over the leadership of police at a very difficult time, “when society was ‘boiling’ with the actions of a serial killer, considering that police had a responsibility to better investigate cases involving missing persons.”

By taking action, he added, “I set two goals as a priority: first, to raise the prestige of police, which had collapsed in the eyes of the public, and second, to consolidate the public’s sense of security and confidence in the police force.”



