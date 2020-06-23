June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Mobile network Epic offers three months for free

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Fulfilling its promise for a great network and great value, Epic, the #1 mobile network in Cyprus that has been awarded the "Best Mobile Network in Test" certification by the global independent testing company umlaut, offers 3 months FREE fee with any mobile plan.

Experience the ultimate communication by choosing the mobile plan of Epic that suit your needs to enjoy extremely fast speeds, high-quality services and seamless communication with the #1 mobile network in Cyprus. Connect now and take advantage of 3 months free fee in the mobile plan of your choice. And that’s epic.

The offer is valid until 07/07/2020 for all new subscribers to a 24-month contract plan. Connect now at any Epic store all over Cyprus, at selected associates’ stores, through the website www.epic.com.cy or by calling the epic Telesales department at 800 10 800.

At Epic, there are offers for our existing subscribers as well. Our subscribers with contract renewal at the Unlimited ALL plan will enjoy EVERYTHING unlimited with only € 29.99 / month for 6 whole months. The offer is valid until 05/07/2020.

More information at https://bit.ly/3fA5lct. The “Best Mobile Network in Test” certificate, as well as more information on the methodology and results of the measurements, are available at www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/cyprus



