June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia mayor says necessary to bolster police presence in old town

By Nick Theodoulou00
The scene on Monday morning (Christos Theodorides)

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis considers it necessary to bolster police presence on the streets of old Nicosia as well the number of Arabic speaking social workers.

One of the biggest shakeups, however, could come from his proposal to target landlords who rent accommodation to illegal migrants.

Speaking on Tuesday on the Cybc radio show Trito, he said the municipality hss suggested landlords be treated in the same way as those who employ illegal workers.

On a similar note, he emphasised the need for increased health inspections in the area.

Critics have long said that predatory landlords rent out subpar accommodation to needy migrants.

Yiorkadjis highlighted that authorities were promoting social inclusion and prevention of incidents.

Asked as to how many foreign nationals are residing in old Nicosia, the mayor replied that he did not know the exact figure. He noted, however, that the difficulties in the area were increasing.

He said that crime was not a result of ethnicity but a result of living conditions.

The mayor’s comments were made in the wake of an attack which saw one man killed and left another in critical condition.

The incident happened at around 10pm Sunday when Ledra Street was still busy with people on an evening out. Police said around 15 people attacked a group of three with sticks and knives.

Police have launched a murder investigation and were trying to track down the people who took part in the affray.

Outgoing police chief Kypros Michaelides said they were concerned over the situation as was every person who lives and works in the area.



Related posts

Coronavirus: 707 inspections, one fine

Annette Chrysostomou

Taxi drivers on strike in Nicosia and Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Overcrowded beach bar in Paphos disturbing turtles

Bejay Browne

Our View: Supreme court must realise that it is not above criticism

CM: Our View

Josep Borrell due in Cyprus this week

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Energy company completes Israeli pipeline

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign