June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

One in three women in Cyprus age 65 and over live alone but only one in 10 men

By Staff Reporter00

Four in ten women (40 per cent) aged over 65 years in the EU live alone compared with 19 per cent of men, according to Eurostat data.

In Cyprus, the figure is 31 per cent for women living alone age 65 and over, and only 10 per cent for men in the same age group.

At ages 15 to 64, the percentage of those living alone in the EU is 19 per cent for both men and women, while in the same age group the percentage of those living with another adult is 48 per cent for men and 51 per cent for women.

Those who live with more than one other adult is 33 per cent in the case of men and 30 per cent in the case of women.

The data only applies to people living in private households.

Among EU member states, Latvia has the highest percentage of women aged 65 and over living alone (49 per cent), followed by Slovenia and Germany (45 per cent) as well as Finland and the Czech Republic 44 per cent).

The lowest rates of women aged 65 and over living alone were recorded in Estonia (26 per cent), Belgium (28 per cent), Spain and Cyprus (31 per cent), Portugal (32 per cent) and Denmark (33 per cent).

In Greece, the corresponding percentages are 41 per cent for women and 18 per cent for men.



Staff Reporter

