June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police looking for suspect connected to meth lab

By George Psyllides0292

Police said Tuesday they were seeking a 30-year-old Iraqi man in connection with possession of banned substances and production of methamphetamine.

Mohammed Shafeeq Mohammed Mohammed is wanted by police in relation with the possession of drugs and raw materials that could be used to manufacture crystal meth. Police last week detained five people – three men and two women – after the seizure of substances used to make methamphetamine.

The suspect had been wanted since but his name and photo were only published on Tuesday. He is also wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 31-year-old Syrian man, missing since February.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Limassol branch of the drug squad on 25 805157 or the public hotline on 1460 or the nearest police station.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Two new cases announced on Tuesday (updated)

Peter Michael

UNHCR faults interior ministry over conditions at Pournara camp

Jonathan Shkurko

Six arrests for drunk driving in the Bases

Jonathan Shkurko

Government complains to UN over Limnitis closure

Evie Andreou

Justice minister appointed attorney-general (updated)

George Psyllides

Fire in Paphos district brought under partial control (updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign