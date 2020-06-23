June 23, 2020

Six arrests for drunk driving in the Bases

By Jonathan Shkurko041
Members of both police forces

The Sovereign Base Area police on Tuesday reported the arrest of six men for drink driving offences in the Western SBA after conducting joint operations with Cyprus police officers at the weekend.

The entire operation, named Operation Velvet, saw officers from both forces working together in Trachoni, Ypsonas, Lady’s Mile and along the old Limassol to Paphos road.

The main objective was targeting the so-called “fatal-five”, the most common traffic crimes of speeding, drink driving, not wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone and being generally careless at the wheel.

The operation also led to the arrest of a Syrian national for failing to provide a valid ID and a Greek Cypriot man who already had a arrest warrant against him.

The latter was subsequently charged with resisting arrest and is now awaiting a court date.

A further 10 people were also reported for various other traffic offences.

“As a police force, we have the obligation to work towards reducing the number of accidents in our areas, giving attention to the Fatal Five,” said the chief inspector of the SBA Police in Akrotiri Panicos Panayi.



