June 23, 2020

Take a virtual tour of the exhibition ‘Niki Marangou, 1948-2013: In memoriam exhibition’ (24 March – 9 May 2016)

Take a virtual tour of the exhibition here: https://bit.ly/2MZmBvv

Anyone who was lucky enough to have known Niki Marangou understands how special she was. Those who never had the chance to meet her had a unique opportunity to learn about her and her work through a small exhibition organised by the A. G. Leventis Gallery, which was held in the Claude Monet Hall in the Coco­­­_Creativity Centre.

Based on her literary and artistic work, and with the help of her daughter Katerina, her extended family and her friends, for the first time after her untimely death an attempt was made to illustrate the poet, writer and artist Niki Marangou: a unique personality, talented and highly acclaimed.



