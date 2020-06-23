June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Taxi drivers on strike in Nicosia and Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Photo: CNA

 

Limassol taxi drivers are staging a four-hour work stoppage on Tuesday morning, in support of their colleagues in Nicosia. The strike started at 7am.

The decision was taken at the general assembly on Monday evening at which various problems facing the industry were discussed.

As part of the protest Limassol taxi drivers gathered at the Limassol coast near Epichosi at 9am.

Nicosia taxi drivers announced their work stoppage last week, protesting against “the reduced income of drivers which persists even after the relaxation of measures and the opening of airports”.

 



