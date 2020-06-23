June 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Our planet

The 10 most beautiful forests in the world

By CM Guest Columnist010
It may look as if the Crooked Forest came straight from a kingdom of witches, but this majestic forest is located outside of Nowe Czarnowo, West Pomerania, Poland. The Crooked Forest, which is a grove of pine trees located, was given this name because of its 100 oddly shaped pine trees. While there is no clear explanation for the odd fashion that the trees grew into, there is speculation that the shape of their trunk was the result of human interference.
Located in Northern California, Giant Sequoia National Monument covers an area of approximately 3 km2. There are 35 separate groves of these magnificent trees, while the world’s largest sequoia (General Sherman) stands 84 metres tall and its trunk has a circumference of and almost 8 metres. General Sherman is not only the largest sequoia, but it is also one of the oldest as it is estimated to be 2,700 years old!

Located in Northern California, Giant Sequoia National Monument covers an area of approximately 3 km2. There are 35 separate groves of these magnificent trees, while the world’s largest sequoia (General Sherman) stands 84 metres tall and its trunk has a circumference of and almost 8 metres. General Sherman is not only the largest sequoia, but it is also one of the oldest as it is estimated to be 2,700 years old!

Also located in California, Redwood National Park all of its tree parks remain protected. 45% of all coastal Redwood trees around the world can be found in this forest.

Also located in California, Redwood National Park all of its tree parks remain protected. 45% of all coastal Redwood trees around the world can be found in this forest.

One of the world’s most beautiful forests is none other than Apricot Valley’s Yili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, which is located in Tuergen Township, China. During Spring, its thousands of apricot trees come in full dazzling display of pink blooms, across the slopes of the valley, making this forest one of the most beautiful places on earth!

One of the world’s most beautiful forests is none other than Apricot Valley’s Yili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, which is located in Tuergen Township, China. During Spring, its thousands of apricot trees come in full dazzling display of pink blooms, across the slopes of the valley, making this forest one of the most beautiful places on earth!

It may look as if the Crooked Forest came straight from a kingdom of witches, but this majestic forest is located outside of Nowe Czarnowo, West Pomerania, Poland. The Crooked Forest, which is a grove of pine trees located, was given this name because of its 100 oddly shaped pine trees. While there is no clear explanation for the odd fashion that the trees grew into, there is speculation that the shape of their trunk was the result of human interference.

It may look as if the Crooked Forest came straight from a kingdom of witches, but this majestic forest is located outside of Nowe Czarnowo, West Pomerania, Poland. The Crooked Forest, which is a grove of pine trees located, was given this name because of its 100 oddly shaped pine trees. While there is no clear explanation for the odd fashion that the trees grew into, there is speculation that the shape of their trunk was the result of human interference.

Located in Costa Rica, near the city of Monteverde Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve is covered by 26,000 acres of tropical rainforest. Receiving more than 70,000 visitors annually, this reserve is one of the most ecologically diverse areas in the world due to its plantation and animal species. The most orchid species can be found in the reserve along with 400 bird species, 100 animal species, 120 species of amphibians and reptiles and 2,500 different plant species.

Located in Costa Rica, near the city of Monteverde Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve is covered by 26,000 acres of tropical rainforest. Receiving more than 70,000 visitors annually, this reserve is one of the most ecologically diverse areas in the world due to its plantation and animal species. The most orchid species can be found in the reserve along with 400 bird species, 100 animal species, 120 species of amphibians and reptiles and 2,500 different plant species.

Located in Kyoto, Japan, Sagano Bamboo forest contains dense giant bamboo plantation and wooden paths. The sounds the bamboo makes as the wind blows through them gives a variety of melodic sounds. For this reason, this forest has very righteously been designated as one of the 100 Soundscapes of Japan.

Located in Kyoto, Japan, Sagano Bamboo forest contains dense giant bamboo plantation and wooden paths. The sounds the bamboo makes as the wind blows through them gives a variety of melodic sounds. For this reason, this forest has very righteously been designated as one of the 100 Soundscapes of Japan.

Stretching across Asia, Europe, and North America, the Taiga is not considered a forest alone, but it is an ecosystem and the largest biome on Earth. Only in Russia, the has the size of 12 km2, which means that it is even larger than China and India combined!

Stretching across Asia, Europe, and North America, the Taiga is not considered a forest alone, but it is an ecosystem and the largest biome on Earth. Only in Russia, the has the size of 12 km2, which means that it is even larger than China and India combined!

The second largest forest in the world is the Amazon Rainforest is the second largest forest in the world which is approximately 7 million square kilometres. Due to its large circumference, it is the most diverse forest in the world as about 10% of the world’s animal and plant species can be found in the Amazon Forest.

The second largest forest in the world is the Amazon Rainforest is the second largest forest in the world which is approximately 7 million square kilometres. Due to its large circumference, it is the most diverse forest in the world as about 10% of the world’s animal and plant species can be found in the Amazon Forest.

Another UNESCO World Heritage and a Biosphere Reserve is the Puszcza Białowieska which extends from Poland into Belarus.

Another UNESCO World Heritage and a Biosphere Reserve is the Puszcza Białowieska which extends from Poland into Belarus.

Just like the Amazon Rainforest, the Kinubalu National Park is too biologically diverse, Located in northern Borneo this park consists of more than 1,000. Despite being a UNESCO World Heritage Site it is threatened by industrial development.

Just like the Amazon Rainforest, the Kinubalu National Park is too biologically diverse, Located in northern Borneo this park consists of more than 1,000. Despite being a UNESCO World Heritage Site it is threatened by industrial development.



Related posts

Aren’t they just adorable?

CM Guest Columnist

18 awe-striking pictures of nature

CM Guest Columnist

18 times architecture was in complete harmony with nature

CM Guest Columnist

15+1 breathtaking aerial photos

CM Guest Columnist

13+1 times animals showed affection to one another

CM Guest Columnist

Helpless seal pups entangled in netting get rescued by kayakers

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign