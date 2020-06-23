June 23, 2020

The Open University of Cyprus completed all exams online securely and successfully

By Press Release02
Socrates Katsikas

 

The Open University of Cyprus (OUC) announced that the exams of the spring semester 2019-2020 have been completed successfully and completely remotely by electronic means.

The relevant announcement states that the OUC fully utilised its technological tools, know-how and specialisation in distance studies, for the smooth electronic conducting of the examination period of the current academic semester 2019-2020, due to the pandemic.

The rector of the university, Socrates Katsikas stated that the OUC was completely ready and immediately planned and activated procedures and implemented a plan, so that all examinations were carried out exclusively by electronic means with inviolable procedures for the identification of students and electronics teachers.

Three types of exams were used electronically: a written examination with open books, an oral examination, and an electronic surveillance examination using specialised software, according to the university announcement.

A total of 4,000 students and 250 teachers, with the support of the administrative services of OUC, participated in the examination procedures for 207 thematic units / courses, for which procedures regarding all the necessary measures to ensure their quality and integrity were observed. At the same time, all postgraduate dissertations were supported electronically.

The OUC is currently accepting applications for the 24 undergraduate and postgraduate study programmes for the academic year 2020-2021.

The electronic submission period through www.ouc.ac.cy ends on June 30.

 



