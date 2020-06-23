UNHCR faults interior ministry over conditions at Pournara camp

The UNHCR on Tuesday criticised the interior ministry for leaving minors at the Pournara reception camp for refugees unaccompanied.

“At the outbreak of the pandemic some 70 minors were hosted in the camp. Currently the camp hosts 47 unaccompanied or separated children,” the UNHCR statement said although it did acknowledge the ministry’s intention to create a safe zone for them.

“Later on, during the epidemic, girls were accommodated with adult women in prefabricated houses, while boys stayed in tents. Both girls and boys are located in the main camp and thus share the same sanitation facilitates with adults,” it added.

The UNHCR said this causes an increased risk for the children, a position it has outlined to the ministry in writing, and called for the adequate segregation of unaccompanied minors.

“Sexual and gender-based harassment and violence unfortunately often takes place in crowded camps, and therefore the UNHCR always recommends strict separation of unaccompanied minors from adults and provides guidance on how to minimise the risks,” it said.

The UNHCR confirmed that children interviewed by last week brought up situations that included inappropriate behaviour on behalf of adults towards them, which could amount to sexual harassment.

Earlier on Tuesday Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, who also visited the camp with Akel General Secretary Andros Kypryanou, reiterated he would launch an investigation into the sexual harassment claims first made by the UNHCR on Monday.

Nouris said he has “already given instructions for the immediate investigation of the reports and clear communication of the outcome will be provided.

“We will not ignore or bypass such complaints. No matter the difficulties, people and especially children are very high up in our priorities, and we will act accordingly,” he said.

The issue came up on Monday during a House human rights committee meeting during which Nouris praised the smooth operation of the Pournara centre during the pandemic.

During the same meeting a UNHCR representative slammed the government for not paying enough attention to children in the camp, saying their rights are not respected.

The representative said the Social Welfare Services do not know the number of unaccompanied minors currently housed at the Pournara camp.

Moreover, some of the children have relatives in Cyprus and it has not been clarified why they were not allowed to go live with them.

MPs at the meeting were also critical of the interior ministry.

“We are witnessing a chilling reality,” said Commissioner for Children’s Rights Despo Michaelidou, while MP Irene Charalambidou even walking out of the meeting.

“You allowed for the circumstances to be created as you knew that there were minors and that there are international conventions for them,” MP Skevi Koukouma told Nouris, who reacted to the accusation and urged her to retract the statement.

He added that the Commissioner for Children’s Rights, the Social Welfare Services and the refugee centre’s officers were also ignoring the repeated complaints.

Finally, when asked to comment on remarks that some of the minors said they had relatives in Cyprus and whether they should have been allowed to live with them, Nouris said that the people in charge of running the camp cannot go only on what the refugees say.





