June 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Creative kids activities

A ram sam sam – Music Games by A.Mus.Ed

By CM Guest Columnist016

This is a Moroccan song in Arabic language. Below you will find the lyrics and then we give the translation. Lyrics:

A ram sam sam, a ram sam sam

Guli guli guli guli guli ram sam sam

A ram sam sam, a ram sam sam

Guli guli guli guli guli ram sam sam

A rafiq, a rafiq

Guli guli guli guli guli ram sam sam

A rafiq, a rafiq

Guli guli guli guli guli ram sam sam

Translation:

A ram sam sam, a ram sam sam

Tell me, tell me, tell me,

Tell me, ram sam sam

A ram sam sam, a ram sam sam

Tell me, tell me, tell me,

Tell me, ram sam sam

Friend, friend,

Tell me, tell me, tell me,

Tell me, ram sam sam Friend, friend,

Tell me, tell me, tell me,

Tell me, ram sam sam

Music games always enhance learning procedures and brain development! Singing should be fun!

This is a great way to introduce some music elements of a song.

Visit A.Mus.Ed: www.amusedcy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amusedcy

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/AMusEdCy/



Related posts

Little Kickers – football for kids | Welcome to lesson 1 with Coach Nick

CM Guest Columnist

How to make your summer wreath with Ivana Aresti

CM Guest Columnist

Make your very own jellyfish – with Ivana Aresti

CM Guest Columnist

I like to take my tea without sugar – Music Games by A.Mus.Ed

CM Guest Columnist

Wonderdough A-Z Creations Challenge. Our playtime and playdough creations beginning with “D”

CM Guest Columnist

“I Want To Be A Witch” story reading by The Fairy Godmother

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign