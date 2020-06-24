June 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Aphrodite Hills reopens to guests

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
With the hotel area scheduled to resume operations, joining the already running mansion, restaurant, golf, tennis and spa areas, Aphrodite Hills Resort is now fully reopened to the public. Guests can enjoy the hotel’s authentic hospitality from July 3.

Health and Safety

Atlantica Hotels and Resorts has developed a comprehensive plan for dealing with Covid-19. This includes operational processes with the primary aim of protecting the health and safety of customers, workers, and all other partners. More information on the action plan and processes followed can be found on the Atlantica website.

This year, we’re staying in Cyprus and visiting Aphrodite Hills Resort

Aphrodite Hills Resort is the ultimate leisure and business destination throughout the year. With 290 luxurious rooms and suites and with comforts to suit every desire, the hotel at the heart of the resort caters to the entire spectrum of a visitor’s wishes.

Facing the sea, with beautiful gardens, golf courses, pools and a picturesque chapel, the five-star Aphrodite Hills Hotel by Atlantica is the most well-rounded and complete offering for all travellers seeking unique moments and experiences.

The senses truly come alive through the culinary festival that is the hotel’s array of restaurants. These include Cypriot, Italian, Indian, Mexican and Asian cuisines.

In terms of entertainment and activities, the hotel offers tennis courts, a PGA National-awarded golf course, cycling and mountain biking, football and archery. Children can spend their time at the hotel’s junior waterpark, an organised and structured kids club, or oven the children’s spa at the Retreat Spa by Atlantica.

For bookings please call (+357) 26829000 or email: [email protected]



