June 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: bar fined €4,000

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Mackenzie beach

Police fined a bar owner in the Mackenzie area €4,000 on Tuesday evening for not observing distances between customers.

During 12 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday 303 premises were inspected in Larnaca, two of which violated coronavirus decrees.

Two of them were booked. The bar owner was fined €4,000 and a hairdresser €500 because one of the employees was not wearing gloves or a mask.

 



Related posts

Cyprus parliament discusses sports betting law amendment

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man arrested after cocaine found

Annette Chrysostomou

MPs call for development of Lady’s Mile

Elias Hazou

Limassol shop owners and residents to stage protest over road works

Annette Chrysostomou

Larnaca bus workers to go on strike

Peter Michael

State doctors slam Okypy for imposing penalties on them

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign