June 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One new case

By Nick Theodoulou00

One new coronavirus case was announced by the health ministry on Wednesday, bringing the total to 991.

The case was traced to a passenger returning from Bulgaria.



