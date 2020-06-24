June 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca bus strike from Thursday morning

By Staff Reporter00

Workers of the Zenon bus company in Larnaca will go on strike starting 5am on Thursday, demanding payment of debts.

In a written statement, it was noted that payments have not been made to various funds since February 2020.

It also said that “these cuts have been taken from the wages of the workers and should be paid directly”.

As the deadline for changeover of companies on July 5 approaches, they will “claim their rights with strike measures beginning from June 25”.

 



Staff Reporter

