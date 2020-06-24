June 24, 2020

Limnitis crossing to open on Friday

By Evie Andreou
The Limnitis crossing will be open on Friday, Kato Pyrgos community leader Nicos Cleanthous announced on Wednesday.

Cleanthous said he got the news earlier in the day from President Nicos Anastasiades himself with a phone call.

The Kato Pyrgos community leader welcomed the development and thanked the president for his intervention which led to the opening of the crossing.

The crossing had remained closed on the Turkish Cypriot side despite the agreement between the two leaders to include Kato Pyrgos residents working in Nicosia among the groups that would be facilitated to cross between the two sides.

The community had warned they would take measures if the crossing was not opened since it made their lives very difficult.

Residents of the village but also those in Polis Chrysochous and Pomos, were being forced to catch a 3am bus from Kato Pyrgos to Nicosia to get to work on time. When the Limnitis crossing was open, the buses departed at 5am for Nicosia since the route is much shorter through the north.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had given reassurances to  Anastasiades on Tuesday that the Limnitis crossing would open within the week during a telephone conversation between the two.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government had said it had made representations to the UN over decisions taken by the Turkish Cypriot side on crossings, especially the fact that the checkpoint in Limnitis remained closed.



