June 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested after cocaine found

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Paphos police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the illegal possession of drugs and traffic offences.

At around 10pm, members of the drug squad signalled for a car to stop for an inspection.

The driver, a 39-year-old resident of Paphos, picked up speed instead, trying to escape.

Police officers caught up with him a few minutes later.

When they searched the vehicle they discovered two plastic bags containing two grammes of cocaine, some pills believed to be steroids and €1,125 in cash.

At the man’s home 42 packages with 70.5 grammes of cocaine were found, as well as 501 pills and 20 vials with liquid, believed to be anabolic steroids.

The suspect was arrested under a warrant.

 



Related posts

MPs call for development of Lady’s Mile

Elias Hazou

Limassol shop owners and residents to stage protest over road works

Annette Chrysostomou

Larnaca bus workers to go on strike

Peter Michael

State doctors slam Okypy for imposing penalties on them

Jonathan Shkurko

Lawmakers say ready to pass bill for EastMed pipeline

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Ten people limit on gatherings to be lifted Wednesday

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign