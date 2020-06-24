June 24, 2020

MPs call for simpler ethics code

MPs agreed on Wednesday that a parliamentary ethics code should be simple, and easy to understand and use.

The House ethics code on Wednesday continued discussion of a 155-page ethics code drafted by House president Demetris Syllouris.

Committee chairman Zaharias Zahariou said members of the committee thought that it should be simpler and easier to understand by MPs and any others who wanted to study it.

Zahariou said the committee studied the codes of various parliaments and arrived at the conclusion that the one before them should become clearer, more understandable and more concise.

He said no timeframes have been set for discussing the text, but he stressed that drafting one was among their priorities.

MPs have found the code too long and complex, among others.

Included in the code are provisions that some MPs have said suppress free speech, freedom of information, and the transparency it was supposed to safeguard.

The code would bar deputies from giving any information to journalists or having “isolated contact” with any. The code also stipulates what a deputy could write in articles published in the press.

 



