June 24, 2020

MPs push for prison educational reform

MPs on Wednesday said they were concerned that only 25 per cent of inmates in the central prisons attend educational programmes.

The issue was discussed at the House education committee following a proposal by MPs Kyriakos Hadjiyiannis, Giorgos Karoulla, Annita Dimitriou, Pavlos Mylonas and Michalis Giorgallas.

In statements after the meeting head of the committee Hadjiyiannis said the way a society treats its convicts is an important indication on what kind of culture it has.

He said there was room for improvement in the prison educational system as 25 per cent of inmates do not attend educational programmes.

Akel MP Andreas Kavkalias said the operation of the central prison school was of great importance not only for the prisoners while in prison but also for their later reintegration in society.

“The conclusion from today’s meeting of the education committee is that despite the important work which is being done, there is room for improvement and for strengthening the institution,” he said.

“Among other things, it is necessary to strengthen the institutional framework for the operation of these programmes, for the education ministry to take on a stronger role in shaping and evaluating the programmes offered, upgrading cooperation with the university community, and creating post-prison structures in support for those released.”



