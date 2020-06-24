New cheese products from Arla

Arla foods in Cyprus is expanding their range of cheeses with grated cheese and cheese cubes.
Available in all supermarkets, the new products expand Arla’s range and continue Arla’s mission to offer consumers dairy products without growth hormones, artificial flavours and artificial preservatives. This new range is convenient for cooking as well as use in ready-to-eat foods. They are easy to use products.
Arla Mozzarella Shredded provides a mild, delicate, creamy, slightly acidic, slightly salty and aromatic yoghurt flavour. It has a semi-soft, elastic texture, which reflects its exceptional ability to stretch. The production method allows the mozzarella to melt, change colour and stretch. When melted, the cheese will look golden and delicious with elasticity from the first bite. Mozzarella is the perfect cheese for pizzas and pasta. It can also be used in Mexican cuisine, pies or other dishes as a coating or to add a wonderful taste of melted cheese.
Arla Pizza Light Shredded can be used on any hot dish, such as pizzas and pasta, as a lighter alternative to other grated cheeses. It has a mild and slightly aromatic taste. Its colour is white to light yellow and melts beautifully when used in hot dishes.
Arla Cheddar & Mozzarella Shredded is ideal for hot dishes as it melts wonderfully. It has the creamy texture of mozzarella and the spicy, intense taste of cheddar. The combination of these two cheeses is ideal for Mexican dishes, quesadilla, tacos, enchiladas, burritos, etc. or to add flavour and texture to baked dishes.
Arla Ensalada (Samsoe/Cheddar) Cubes can be used to add something more to your favourite salad. The cheese is cut into cubes and ready to use.
Arla, the world’s fourth largest dairy industry, is a Danish-based cooperative that follows the ‘farm-to-refrigerator’ philosophy. It is 100 per cent owned by more than 14,000 farmers, with its products sold in more than 100 countries.
The Arla cheese range is produced in Rødkærsbro, Denmark. All Arla cheeses are by nature good, without additional hormones, artificial flavours and preservatives, made with quality, natural ingredients. They are good for breakfast to afternoon snacks and everything in between.
Arla products, which are available in supermarkets across Cyprus, imported and distributed by Iakovos Photiades Foodstuff Suppliers Ltd.