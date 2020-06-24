June 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Padel Tennis now in Cyprus

By Press Release00
An exciting mix of tennis and squash that can only be played in doubles, Padel Tennis is the fastest growing racket sport in the world

Aphrodite Hills Resort is proud to launch the first padel courts on the island. The courts are situated next to the Tennis and Football Academy.

Padel Tennis is the fastest growing racket sport in the world because it’s simple and fun. The rules of the game and the basic techniques can be learned quickly. Padel is for everyone at any age. The Academy padel coaches are available to teach all skills of the game.

An exciting mix of tennis and squash, it can only be played in doubles.

The game promotes coordination, speed, ball feeling, strength and endurance. Padel is fun and keeps you fit – physically and mentally!

Padel rackets and balls are available for sale or rent at the resort’s Tennis Pro-Shop.

For more information and reservations, please call the Aphrodite Tennis Academy on 26 828122 or e-mail [email protected]



