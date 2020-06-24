June 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pilides appointed energy minister, Yiolitis new justice minister

By George Psyllides0374
The new energy minister, Natsasa Pilides

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday appointed lawyer Emily Yiolitis as the new justice minister and gave the energy portfolio to current shipping deputy minister Natasa Pilides.

Aglandjia Mayor Charalambos Petrides was appointed defence minister, while shipping expert Vasilis Demetriades took the shipping portfolio.

Yiolitis, who served briefly as head of the board of state electricity company EAC before resigning due to conflict of interest, replaces Giorgos Savvides who was appointed attorney-general.

Pilides is taking the important energy post, replacing Giorgos Lakkotrypis who has stepped down after more than seven years in office.

Petrides will replace Savvas Angelides who was appointed deputy attorney-general. Shipping expert Vasilis Demetrides will be taking the shipping portfolio.

 

Emily Yiolitis has been appointed as the new justice minister


