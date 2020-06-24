June 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Post office resumes services to many countries but delays likely

By Staff Reporter00

The post office on Wednesday announced it will resume all postal services to a number of countries by Friday, but delays must be expected.

Post will be resumed to: Egypt, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, France, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Greece, Estonia, USA, Japan, India, Ireland, Spain, Israel, Italy, China, Croatia, Latvia, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Mexico, Norway, Hungary, Ukraine, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Thailand, Czech republic, Finland and Hong Kong.

“We remind our customers that mail is not being distributed under normal circumstances. Therefore, the transport, handling, management and delivery of items to the destination countries will be delayed,” the announcement said.

An effort is being made to serve other destinations, which will be announced at a later date.

The international courier service Quickpost which provides services to almost all countries is also available for urgent deliveries, the statement said.



Staff Reporter

