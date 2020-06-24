June 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen missing for almost a week

By Andria Kades00
Luciana Nicoleta Pislea

A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home for almost a week, police said on Wednesday.

According to a press bulletin, Luciana Nicoleta Pislea was reported missing to police on Tuesday. She has been away from home since June 18 – last Thursday.

Anyone with information can call Limassol CID at 25805020, the citizens hotline at 1460 or the closest police station.



