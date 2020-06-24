Webinar marks 500 years since painter’s death

On the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the Italian painter Raphael’s death, the Italian Embassy, with Andreas Pittas Art Characterization Laboratories/ STARC of the Cyprus Institute and the AG Leventis Gallery, will organise a webinar on Raphael and His Workshop on the June 30.
The webinar will offer an exciting digital dimension to the history and art of the famous Loggia of Cupid and Psyche in the Villa Farnesina in Rome, named after its vault decoration painted by Raphael in 1518. The digital system was developed by researchers Eliana Siotto and Gianpaolo Palma, building on the major scientific project led by the webinar’s speakers, Prof. Antonio Sgamellotti and Prof. Virginia Lapenta.
The workshop is a prelude to the exhibition Raffaello in Villa Farnesina: Galatea e Psiche (dates to be announced) which will present aspects of the interdisciplinary study of the Loggia’s frescoes with a particular focus on the materials and the painting technique of Raphael. Research integrates the knowledge acquired in past restorations with the very interesting results of recent investigations conducted with the most innovative non-invasive techniques. These studies focused on drawings in the plaster, discovered during the 1970s. In addition, restoration work has shed new light on the five landscapes of the Loggia di Galatea.
Speakers will present the digital system developed by researchers Eliana Siotto and Gianpaolo Palma. Dr Nikolas Bakirtzis, Associate Professor at The Cyprus Institute and Director of the Andreas Pittas Art Characterization Laboratories, will offer a brief response to their presentation and will coordinate the following discussion.
June 30. In English. 6pm. For more information and registration to take part in the Q&A session, visit the website: https://ambnicosia.esteri.it/Ambasciata_Nicosia/en The event will be livestreamed also on the embassy’s Facebook page, on The Cyprus Institute’s Facebook page, and on the AG Leventis Gallery’s Facebook page. Alternatively, you can watch it on The Cyprus Institute’s YouTube Channel and at the end of the live streaming, on the embassy’s YouTube channel as well