June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual Travelling

360°, The Golden Ring of Russia Air-Balloon Festival. 4К aerial video

By CM Guest Columnist012
Don’t forget that this is 360° video: you can change the angle of view.
Visit AirPano VR’s channel: https://goo.gl/NZMdaz
Story of shooting: http://www.airpano.com/360Degree-Vide…
The song “Wheels” by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution licence (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/…)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Caption author Jasmine Lee


