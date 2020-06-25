June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest after fire on three fronts in Paphos district

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fire between the villages of Lemona and Pitargou in the Paphos district on Wednesday evening.

According to Paphos police, the man’s car was seen moving away from where the fire started.

The blaze broke out in three places at 3.30pm and was extinguished at 8pm.

Two helicopters, a plane belonging to the Game Fund and fire trucks were used to contain the flames, which burned an area of about 3.5 hectares of dry wild vegetation and two fields.

Police and the fire service understood early on that the cause was arson.

 



Related posts

EU’s Borrell due in Nicosia to discuss Turkish provocations in EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Second man arrested in connection with Sunday murder in old Nicosia

Annette Chrysostomou

Bus strike in Larnaca called off

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Only one establishment found violating rules on Wednesday night

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus Tourism Minister expects to open to British tourists as of July 15

Andrew Rosenbaum

Coronavirus: Top tour operator urges greater focus on ‘safe place’ status

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign