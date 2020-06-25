Borrell says important to protect rights and interests of Greece and Cyprus ‘first of all’ (Updated)

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said on Thursday that one of the most important commitments he has to fulfil was to improve the relationship with Turkey, to protect the rights and interests of the EU and that meant “Greece and Cyprus first of all”.

Borrell will arrive in Cyprus later Thursday for meetings meetings in Nicosia to discuss Turkish provocations in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in addition to other issues. Borrell will be received at 7pm by President Nicos Anastasiades.

Before that he will visit the foreign ministry at 5.30pm where he will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, to be followed by consultations with the ministry and the European External Action Service.

Speaking after the meeting on Thursday with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Borrell said the last European Council meeting had been clear in expressing European commitment together with Greece in order to protect its sovereignty and external borders.

“The external borders of a Member of the European Union are the external borders of the whole Union. We acted supporting and helping Greece on the last events and we will continue doing so,” he said.

“I know that there are a lot of overflights – today a couple more – on the islands and even the mainland. We have this strong problem with the drilling, which affects your sovereignty. And I wanted to be here –well, it was foreseen that I should come, but after the European Council with more reasons- in order to express this commitment and support, but also at the same time – and I have been talking with your Foreign Affairs Minister – about the need of re-establishing a minimum trust and dialogue with Turkey in order to stop this escalation,” he added.

Borrell said Greece was maybe the Member State most interested in having a good relationship with Turkey “and I think that we have to work together in order to fulfil this purpose and to go back to a certain normal –as we say now, a new normal, the old normal”.

The consultations in Cyprus also are expected to focus on Turkey’s ongoing illegal activities in the maritime zones of Cyprus and the wider context of the EU’s relations with Turkey from that angle.

The latest developments in the wider region of Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East will also be discussed at the meeting as well as other issues related to the formation and implementation of the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, including the Permanent Structure Cooperation (Pesco).

On Friday Borrell will meet Defence Minister Savvas Angelides with whom he is expected to discuss Cyprus’ participation in Pesco, which aims to deepen defence cooperation among EU member states.

Borrell will arrive in Cyprus from Greece, where he had talks with Greek government officials and visited the Evros region with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.





