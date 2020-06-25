June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bus strike in Larnaca called off

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The bus strike by Zenon bus company in Larnaca, which had been due to start at 5am on Thursday, has been suspended.

In a written statement, the unions representing the workers said an agreement had been reached with the transport ministry, which is going to pay the money owed to them.

According to the statement, the agreement will be signed at noon at the transport ministry.

The three unions will notify employees during a meeting to be held in the afternoon at the bus station in Larnaca.

The workers planned the work stoppage because the employees’ provident funds, provident loan funds, medical insurance funds, welfare funds and holiday funds had not been paid since February.



