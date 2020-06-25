June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Chiefs of electronic communications reappointed

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The commissioner and deputy commissioners of electronic communications and postal regulation Giorgos Michaelides (left) and Petros Galides

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday reappointed the commissioner and deputy commissioners of electronic communications and postal regulation Giorgos Michaelides and Petros Galides following a cabinet decision.

During the ceremony Anastasiades referred to important developments which have taken place in the communications and technology services in recent years, but also stressed the need for more changes.

He talked about the previous successful work of the commissioners and the diligence with which they had performed their duties.

“A lot of work has been done, fully in line with the government’s policy aimed at harmonising Cypriot with European legislation, developing healthy competition in electronic communications and postal services, cyber security and digital security, and creating a friendly environment for investment growth and empowerment and consumer protection,” he said.

The recent appointment of the deputy minister of innovation and digital reform proves more needs to be done, he added.

Among the future goals are the development of fixed and mobile broadband access networks with 100 per cent population coverage and its promotion by the providers of high-speed networks, creating the bases for the digital transformation of the state.

Michailides said that during his previous tenure, the commissioner’s office focused on issues related to the development of healthy competition in the market of electronic communications and postal services, the expansion and promotion of investments in the Republic and the protection of consumer rights.

 

 



Related posts

Cypriot and Hungarian FMs to hold talks in Nicosia on Friday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Installation to promote recycling on the beach

Bejay Browne

Cyprus has second-highest number of non-nationals

Annette Chrysostomou

Five remanded for possessing fake money

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus ship finance holds steady amidst shrinking market

Andrew Rosenbaum

Ayia Napa revisited: all quiet in normally bustling resort

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign