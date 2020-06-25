June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Bulgaria moved from category A to B

By Evie Andreou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The health ministry on Thursday said has moved Bulgaria from category A to B  lists of safe countries “for precautionary reasons”.

The new arrangement will be in effect from Monday and will be re-evaluated based on epidemiological indicators.

Bulgaria is currently in category A which concerns countries that are deemed safer than the rest as regards their coronavirus outlook.

“In the context of the ongoing reassessment of the epidemiological risk assessment of various countries regarding Covid-19 and after the detection of cases among passengers coming from Bulgaria, it was decided that Bulgaria should be classified as a precautionary measure in category B (possibly lower risk countries with but with greater doubt compared to category A),” the ministry said.

Until Sunday, June 28, all passengers arriving from Bulgarian airports will be tested upon arrival in Cyprus, regardless of the random tests given to passengers from countries in category A and B.

People who intend to travel to Cyprus from Bulgaria from June 29 onwards, must have undergone a laboratory test by a recognised laboratory at least 72 hours before departure and have a certificate that prove negatives PCR for Covid-19.



