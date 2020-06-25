June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Only one establishment found violating rules on Wednesday night

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Police inspected 593 premises for violations of coronavirus measures overnight from Wednesday until Thursday and booked one of them, in Nicosia.

In Nicosia, 33 inspections were carried out, in Larnaca 251, in Paphos 81, in Famagusta 107 and in the Morphou district 56.



