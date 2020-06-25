June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: school testing completed, 20,000 samples processed

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The testing of 20,000 teachers, staff and students for the coronavirus has been completed, the education ministry announced on Thursday.

“The results of the laboratory tests confirmed that the safety and health protocol, which was adopted by the ministry of health in collaboration with the health services of the ministry has completely achieved its goal,” the announcement said.

“The gradual reopening of schools has helped to bring both teachers and students back to their normal lives.”

The programme was approved by the Council of Ministers on May 7 in the context of an effort to a return to schools by students and staff safely as soon as possible.

It covered kindergartens, primary schools, gymnasiums, lyceums, technical schools and private schools nationwide.



