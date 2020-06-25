June 25, 2020

Cypriot and Hungarian FMs to hold talks in Nicosia on Friday

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is to hold talks with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, during the latter’s visit to Nicosia on Friday.

The two officials are expected to discuss, among other things, the situation in the eastern Mediterranean in view of Turkey’s ongoing illegal activities.

The two ministers will first have a tete-a-tete meeting at the ministry of foreign affairs followed by talks with the participation of delegations. The two sides are expected to exchange views on issues related to the two countries’ bilateral relations, as well as on issues which are currently on the top of the EU agenda, including, among others, the Multiannual Financial Framework(MFF) and the Recovery Fund, the migration issue and Brexit.

Regional issues of European interest as the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, in view to Turkey’s illegal actions, and the Eastern Partnership, will also be discussed.

The two ministers will make statements to the media.



