‘Cyprus’ concerns are the EU’s concerns’ Borrell says (Update 3)

The EU unequivocally stands by Cyprus in the latter’s maritime disputes with Turkey, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stressed on Thursday.

“Let me underline that the European Union is firmly supportive of the Republic of Cyprus and its sovereignty and sovereign rights,” the EU’s top diplomat said.

“My message is a message of strong solidarity. Cyprus’ concerns, your concerns, are the European Union’s concerns. You have difficult relations with Turkey in general, these relations are currently facing important and difficult challenges.”

Borrell, on a two-day visit to the island, was speaking after talks here with Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides.

The EU official is in Cyprus to discuss ongoing Turkish ongoing provocations in the Republic’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as well as other issues.

Borrell also stressed, however, that the EU aims to avoid ratcheting up tensions in the high seas.

“We need to try to do our best, and I know you [Christodoulides] are also very much interested in improving relations with Turkey through an open dialogue, in order to try to avoid an escalation that could be very damaging for all of us.”

He said the EU welcomes Cyprus’ offer to Turkey to negotiate in good faith the maritime delimitation between their relevant coasts.

“We will also be engaging on that, because regional stability is a priority for the European Union. I hope that the next Foreign Affairs Council, with your contribution, will help to clarify the options and the way forward in order to solve these problems and improve our relations with Turkey.”

In his own remarks, Christodoulides censured Turkey for its sixth illegal drilling in less than a year.

“Turkey’s actions target not only Cyprus but also the region, and the EU as a whole,” he noted.

“There can be no doubt that Turkey’s actions in Cyprus’s maritime zones cannot be seen in isolation. Rather, they constitute a pretext, and form part of an alarming behaviour by Turkey in the region, where Turkey is implementing a revisionist policy that is enforced through the use of force.”

Christodoulides said Turkey’s conduct stands out in stark contract with the growing cooperation between regional nations in recent years.

“Turkey stands out in the region, as a lone spoiler that seeks to undermine regional cooperation, stability and security. We see this also in Libya, Syria, Iraq.”

Later in the evening Borrell was received by President Nicos Anastasiades. According to a statement, Anastasiades informed the EU official at length about Turkey’s illegal actions, expressing his “deep concern” over Ankara’s expansionist designs “that pose risks to security and peace in the wider region.”

For his part, Borrell said the EU would “continue to send clear messages to Ankara” that it needs to respect international law.

He pledged that he would personally convey these messages to Ankara.

On Friday the EU official will be holding more talks with Defence Minister Savvas Angelides. They will discuss latest developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, as well as issues relating to EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, including the Permanent Structure Cooperation (Pesco), which aims to deepen defence cooperation among EU member states.

Following that meeting Borrell, Angelides and the National Guard chief will board a helicopter that will be flying over parts of the EEZ to “observe the situation first-hand,” an official statement read.

The Turkish drillship Yavuz is currently operating in block 6 of Cyprus’ maritime waters. The block has been licensed by the Republic to ENI and Total for gas exploration.

Turkey does not recognize Cyprus as a state and has sent warship-escorted vessels to drill for gas in waters where the island nation has exclusive economic rights.

Ankara claims nearly half of Cyprus’ EEZ and says it’s acting to protect its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots in the island’s north.

Prior to visiting Cyprus, Borrell was in Greece where he reviewed the situation on the northeast border with Turkey amid fresh concerns in Athens of a possible attempt by Turkey to push migrants into Europe.

Greek officials also briefed Borrell of Turkish violations of Greek airspace.





